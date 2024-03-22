M18 closed near Doncaster due to a serious road traffic incident
The M18 southbound carriageway is completely closed due to a serious road traffic incident this evening.
The M18 southbound between junctions four and three are closed due to an overturned vehicle.
The Highways Agency report that the scene and traffic conditions should clear between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.
One eyewitness said the incident took place not long after the Armthorpe junction, adding: “Multiple ambulances, police and traffic officers in attendance. We’ve been stuck for about 20 minutes.”
We will bring you more as we get it.