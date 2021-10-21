'Lucky' escape as bike yobs target Doncaster community centre during meeting

Friends of Sandall Park members had gathered at Sandalwood Communal Hall in Wheatley Hills for the meeting last night when three boys on bikes smashed one of the metal reinforced windows.

A spokesman described the incident as ‘upsetting’ and added: “It was smashed with such force that glass flew across the room.

"Luckily no one was hit by flying glass.

A window was smashed during a meeting of Sandall Park volunteers. (Photo: FOSP).

"What is more worrying is - this is a communal hall, in an elderly persons’ complex, with elderly people in bungalows all round.

"The lights were on, the yobs knew there were people inside - there's more than a fair chance they could have been the elderly residents. Sickening to think that they might have considered that.”

The attack comes following a number of recent incidents of vandalism in the popular Doncaster park.

Yesterday, volunteers revealed that since the start of the two week half term holiday in Doncaster, youngsters had been spotted trying to set fire to trees, dumping shopping trolleys in the lake and vandalising play equipment.

There have also been reports of off-road bikes being ridden around the park, which is cared for by the Friends of Sandall Park, a dedicated volunteer group who have helped revitalise the facility.