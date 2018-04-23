Loving home needed for Gainsford the cat

A loving home is being sought for five-year-old cat Gainsford.

The Sheffield branch of the RSPCA has been looking after the black and white feline since December after it was brought in following concerns about his welfare.

A spokesman for the animal charity said: “Since the day this lad arrived with us, he has always been outgoing, curious and friendly.

“He came to us suffering with both a tummy upset and flu symptoms, he really was feeling under the weather.

“We immediately got him on medication for both issues to try and help him to feel better.

“It has taken a good few months to get him fit and well again but he’s very nearly there.

“Gainsford is a very chatty chap and he will talk and chirp to anyone and everyone willing to listen.

“He is an active little guy and enjoys human company so much! He will have a gentle groom and a play when he’s in the mood but his favourite thing to do is sing us all a song.”

They continued: “Gainsford is very sweet but at times he can be easily overstimulated which can result in him nipping or swiping out, he never means any harm by this he just gets so so excited sometimes.

“This lovely boy is a bit of a worrier and finds changes in circumstances a bit tough to deal with.

“His new family will need to be willing to work with him, give him extra support when needed. Gainsford is looking for a loving, cat experienced home where any children are older teens.

“Although his tummy is much better than previously, he is still not quite 100 per cent but our vet thinks this may be due to stress.

“We really need to see how he gets on in a new home, he currently is on a special diet and medication to help with this. He may also be a flu carrier and show symptoms and need vet treatment from time to time (but we hope not).

“This lad has had a really rough time and he’s such a sweetie.”

Contact the RSPCA on 0114 289 8050.