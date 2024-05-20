"Love our trees, don’t hurt them," say council chiefs after vandal attacks
The appeal comes after several incidents in the Town Fields area in recent weeks, with trees in other areas also being targeted in recent months.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Love our trees, don’t hurt them!
“We’ve had reports of vandalism of trees on Town Fields.
“We cannot understand what motivates these actions.
“If you see who does this, please don’t approach them, but report such instances of anti-social behaviour.
“We want our city to be as safe as possible for all those who live, work and visit it.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community.”
You can report vandalism to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact City of Doncaster Council on 01302 736000.
