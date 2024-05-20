"Love our trees, don’t hurt them," say council chiefs after vandal attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Council chiefs are appealing for information following a series of vandal attacks on trees in the city and have told those responsible: “Love our trees, don’t hurt them.”

The appeal comes after several incidents in the Town Fields area in recent weeks, with trees in other areas also being targeted in recent months.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Love our trees, don’t hurt them!

“We’ve had reports of vandalism of trees on Town Fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trees have been vandalised on Town Fields.

“We cannot understand what motivates these actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you see who does this, please don’t approach them, but report such instances of anti-social behaviour.

“We want our city to be as safe as possible for all those who live, work and visit it.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community.”