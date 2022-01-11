Lost racing pigeon sets up home inside Doncaster Tesco supermarket
A lost racing pigeon has reportedly set up home inside one of Doncaster’s biggest supermarkets.
The black and white bird, which is tagged with a ring on its leg, has been spotted flying around the Tesco Extra store in Balby by a number of customers in recent days.
And while birds can be a common sight in the town’s stores by making their way inside in search of warmth and food through huge warehouse doors during deliveries, it is though this particularly feathered friend might be being missed as someone’s pet racing pigeon.
Homing pigeons are specially trained birds which are released and then have the ability to return home, sometimes over distances of hundreds of miles, taking part in competitive races.
It is the latest incident of a bird finding its home in a Doncaster supermarket.
In November, a pair of swans were pictured making their way to the entrance of the Asda supermarket in Lakeside.