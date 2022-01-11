The black and white bird, which is tagged with a ring on its leg, has been spotted flying around the Tesco Extra store in Balby by a number of customers in recent days.

And while birds can be a common sight in the town’s stores by making their way inside in search of warmth and food through huge warehouse doors during deliveries, it is though this particularly feathered friend might be being missed as someone’s pet racing pigeon.

Homing pigeons are specially trained birds which are released and then have the ability to return home, sometimes over distances of hundreds of miles, taking part in competitive races.

The bird has set up home inside the Tesco Extra store at Balby.

It is the latest incident of a bird finding its home in a Doncaster supermarket.