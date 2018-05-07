Lorry ploughs into scaffold near Doncaster pub

A lorry ploughed into scaffolding near a pub in Doncaster town centre.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the incident which happened outside the Black Bull Hotel in Market Place at 12.30am this morning.

A firefighter from Doncaster Central Fire Station said the vehicle had crashed into scaffolding causing minor damage.

The driver, believed to be a man, did not need medical attention and nobody else was injured.