Lorry ends up in farmer's field after careering off A1 north of Doncaster

Emergency services were called out to the motorway near to Darrington following the incident.

Photos from the scene released by National Highways Yorkshire show the HGV stranded within a field of crops while one lane of the carriageway is caked with thick, muddy tyre tracks.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident or whether any injuries have been sustained.

The lorry came off the A1 near to Darrington.

One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between the B6474 Wentbridge turn off and Junction 40 of the A1M, with the northbound exit slip road at Darrington also closed for a time.

Tailbacks of more than one mile built up in the area as emergency crews recovered the vehicle.