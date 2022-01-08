Lorry ends up in farmer's field after careering off A1 north of Doncaster
A lorry ended up in a farmer’s field after careering off the A1 motorway north of Doncaster following a collision earlier today.
Emergency services were called out to the motorway near to Darrington following the incident.
Photos from the scene released by National Highways Yorkshire show the HGV stranded within a field of crops while one lane of the carriageway is caked with thick, muddy tyre tracks.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident or whether any injuries have been sustained.
One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between the B6474 Wentbridge turn off and Junction 40 of the A1M, with the northbound exit slip road at Darrington also closed for a time.
Tailbacks of more than one mile built up in the area as emergency crews recovered the vehicle.
The road was later re-opened to all traffic after mud was cleared from the carriageway.