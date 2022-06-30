Lorry drivers plan to blockade Doncaster motorway this weekend over rising fuel prices

Lorry drivers are planning to blockade a motorway near Doncaster this weekend in protest at rising fuel prices.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 12:23 pm
The protest, organised by Road Blockage N-Lincs, aims to cause disruption on the M180 on Sunday.

The rolling road block will start at 6am from the premises of Merc Trans on Normanby Road, Scunthorpe.

Drivers will travel from junction 3 of the M180, heading towards Immingham, then onto Stallinborough Interchange before heading back along the motorway towards Doncaster Services and junction 3.

Plans have been drawn up to blockade the M180 this weekend.

A spokesman said: “Who is with us on the 4th July?

“If you would like to come to our yard for 5:30am please do. It will be nice to see everyone joining in.”

Organisers say that ‘all vehicles are welcome’ to join the early morning protest.

It comes as fuel prices spiral because of the war in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, prices have topped £2 a litre in some parts of the country, including Doncaster services.

