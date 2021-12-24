Lorry driver killed in horror smash in South Yorkshire

Police were called at 7.24am to reports of a collision involving two HGVs and two cars on the A635 Goldthorpe Bypass this morning (Friday December 24).

Sadly, one of the HGV drivers has died from his injuries following the incident.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The second HGV driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

The occupants of both cars are reported by police to have suffered minor injuries.

The spokesman said the road was closed and officers remain at the scene.