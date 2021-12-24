Lorry driver killed in horror smash in South Yorkshire
A man has died following a collision between two HGV vehicles and two cars on a major SouthYorkshire road this morning.
Police were called at 7.24am to reports of a collision involving two HGVs and two cars on the A635 Goldthorpe Bypass this morning (Friday December 24).
Sadly, one of the HGV drivers has died from his injuries following the incident.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
“The second HGV driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”
The occupants of both cars are reported by police to have suffered minor injuries.
The spokesman said the road was closed and officers remain at the scene.
He added: “We are expecting the road to remain closed for most of the day and significant delays so please continue to avoid the area where possible.”