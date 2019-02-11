Minister for Faith Lord Bourne continued his Belief in Communities tour in Doncaster last Friday meeting with local faith leaders to look at ways of supporting diverse communities.

The Minister spent the bulk of his day at the Bentley Pavilion producing food packages with staff and volunteers from Christian social enterprise, Feed the Hungry, who work with UK and overseas partners to help relief poverty to those less fortunate.

After the visit, Lord Bourne said: “I’m delighted to see first-hand how faith leaders in Doncaster are giving back to communities in most need.

“Our nation is filled with rich heritage and religious diversity and must stress the importance of this when engaging with diverse communities.”

As part of his visit in Doncaster, Lord Bourne also stopped by the Doncaster Minster, at the heart of the town, to hear about the work of the Greater Churches UK Network their efforts to widen impact beyond architectural interest.

The Belief in Communities tour consist of monthly flagship visits across the country to both explore and engage with volunteers and faith leaders on the role that faith plays in their communities and especially their work in bringing people of different faiths and backgrounds together.

Lord Bourne also visited The National Holocaust Centre and Museum in Newark today to meet with survivors and see the vibrant Memorial Gardens, a place of testimony learning for communities of all faiths, and none across the UK.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local government, funded the digitising of ’The Journey’ within the centre, an immersive first-person experience following the story of a child who came to England on the Kindertransport, tailored for primary school children.