'Look rough like:" Wanted criminal pokes fun at police mughsot - and shares appeal to find him

South Yorkshire Police are searching for Jake Elliott who is wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage and recall to prison and launched an appeal to track him down on social media.

But brazen Elliott shared the appeal on his own Facebook page and posting the mugshot photo released by police, complained about his appearance, adding: “Look rough like” and claiming he was high on drugs when it was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picture shows 25-year-old Elliott with a number of red spots on his face and a “wonky nose” – which he appeared to blame on cocaine use, writing: Look how wonkey my nose is from all that marching powder.” (slang for the drug).

Jake Elliott is wanted by police.

Responding to comments from friends on the Facebook post he told one: “Be orate (sic) if I was actually hiding, all down to probation sending me a letter when Royal Mail was on strike – the assault, maybe they have wrong person.”

People have been warned not to approach Elliott, and to call 999 if they spot him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When another asked if he was in HMP Doncaster, he replied: “Not yet but can feel it coming, it's only been 7 week,” later adding: “But won't be going back there anytime soon bro.”

He also claimed to have been high on drugs when the photo was taken, telling a friend: “That's when they locked me up pilled of mi t*** hshhshs”, adding “I’d been up days.”

Friends reacted with amusement to Elliott sharing his own wanted appeal, with one writing: “I can't cope.”

Another added: “Best ever,” while another simply posted “Hahaha.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “Haaa awesome,” while another pal added: “I’m howling.”

Elliott of Maltby, is wanted in connection to reports of assault and criminal damage offences on February 13 last week.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, slim build with short brown hair and facial stubble.

A police spokesman said: “If you see Elliott do not approach him, please call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat or our online portal.”

Members of the public should quote incident number 453 of 13 February 2023 when they get in touch.

You can access the South Yorkshire Police online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.