Locked up in January - 21 of the most high profile criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court last month
Here are 21 of the most high profile criminals dealt with at Sheffield Crown Court last month.
Men and women were jailed for crimes including death by dangerous driving and child sex abuse.
1. Robbery - four years
Ashley Mappin, aged 35, robbed a vulnerable 69-year-old man in his home in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, after knocking at his victim's door and forcing him to open his safe.
2. Burglary conspiracy and possession of imitation firearm - nine years and four months
Daniel Fenwick, 28, of Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, was one of five men involved in over 40 burglaries in the city over a three-month period last year.
other
3. Burglary conspiracy - nine years
AJ Ford, 18, of Stovin Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, admitted his part in a spate of over 40 burglaries across the city.
other
4. Burglary conspiracy and breach of an order - nine years and four months
Joseph Lawrenson, 19, of Stovin Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to his his involvement in a burglary gang which carried out over 40 raids last year.
