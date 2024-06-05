"Lockdown" at Doncaster depot as police, paramedics and fire crews race to scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster depot was reportedly put into lockdown as police, paramedics and fire crews all raced to the scene.

Emergency services rushed to Yorkshire Way in Armthorpe in the early hours of yesterday morning following reports of a suspicious substance being found in a parcel at the GXO transport and logistics depot.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed crews had been sent to the scene and said: “ Ambulance resources attended an incident at an industrial park in Armthorpe, Doncaster around 5am on Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure. They were stood down at 7am.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman also confirmed officers had attended but the matter was not a criminal one and that they had been called in to support the ambulance service.

A source told the Free Press: “It was a lockdown for a suspicious substance in a parcel.