"Lockdown" at Doncaster depot as police, paramedics and fire crews race to scene
Emergency services rushed to Yorkshire Way in Armthorpe in the early hours of yesterday morning following reports of a suspicious substance being found in a parcel at the GXO transport and logistics depot.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed crews had been sent to the scene and said: “ Ambulance resources attended an incident at an industrial park in Armthorpe, Doncaster around 5am on Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure. They were stood down at 7am.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman also confirmed officers had attended but the matter was not a criminal one and that they had been called in to support the ambulance service.
A source told the Free Press: “It was a lockdown for a suspicious substance in a parcel.
"Staff were kept in after the shift ended and the next shift was not let in the building.”
