A site has been identified as the location for a proposed memorial to Doncaster’s miners – but time is running out to make it happen.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “We’re asking the people of Doncaster to get involved in whatever way they can. The sculpture will be a world class piece of art, and a permanent reminder of all those hardworking and brave men and women who did so much to build our town and deserve thanks from all of us.

“As with many others, it is a subject close to my heart. My Dad was a miner, and I grew up as part of a mining community, an extended family that looked out for each other, no matter what.

“Let’s make this happen!”

The memorial project is also will capturing the voices of miners, colliery staff and their families for generations to come.

The Free Press has been campaigning in support of the memorial proposal.

You can pledge online from as little as £2. Log onto www.doncastersminingstatue.org.uk to make a pledge

You can also send a cheque made out to Doncaster Council addressed to Doncaster Museum, Chequer Rd, Doncaster DN1 2AE.