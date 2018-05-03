'Load of balls:' Gardeners' World host slams BBC for ditching show in favour of Sheffield snooker

Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don has slammed the BBC for ditching his show - to replace it with the World Snooker Championships from Sheffield

The host described the decision as a 'load of balls' after the decision was taken to axe an episode of the show during National Gardening Week.

The long-running programme is being replaced in this Friday's schedule to shows the semi finals of the annual tournament from the Crucible Theatre.

He tweeted: 'Not sure what it tells us but interesting that the BBC elected to replace Gardener's (sic) World with snooker during National Gardening Week.

He added: '#loadofballs.'

He had previously retweeted a post from a viewer that read: 'Doesn't it seem ironic that on #nationalgardeningweek Gardeners World is cancelled for ... snooker!! @TheMontyDon @BBCTwo.'

A spokesman for the BBC said: 'Gardeners' World is a key part of the BBC Two schedule and wherever possible we try to minimise disruption to our output.

'But our commitment to live sport, which is also enjoyed by the BBC Two audience, does sometimes mean that programming is subject to change.'

The final of this year's tournament takes place this weekend.