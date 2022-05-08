LNER passengers advised not to travel as cable thefts cause chaos near Doncaster

LNER says the thefts between York, Selby and Doncaster is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised, a statement said.

A spokesman said: “We anticipate major disruption will continue until the end of the day. LNER are advising customers not to travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is major disruption on the railways in Doncaster tonight.

"Tickets for travel today will be valid for travel tomorrow.”

Buses have been arranged to run between York and Doncaster.

Passengers may also use tickets on:

CrossCountry between Sheffield and Newcastle / Edinburgh

Grand Central between Sunderland and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Doncaster and London Kings Cross

Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle

TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds / York / Newcastle