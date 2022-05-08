LNER passengers advised not to travel as cable thefts cause chaos near Doncaster

Rail passengers are being advised not to travel tonight after theft of cables caused major disruption on the East Coast Main Line near Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 9:55 pm

LNER says the thefts between York, Selby and Doncaster is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised, a statement said.

A spokesman said: “We anticipate major disruption will continue until the end of the day. LNER are advising customers not to travel.

There is major disruption on the railways in Doncaster tonight.

"Tickets for travel today will be valid for travel tomorrow.”

Buses have been arranged to run between York and Doncaster.

Passengers may also use tickets on:

CrossCountry between Sheffield and Newcastle / Edinburgh

Grand Central between Sunderland and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Doncaster and London Kings Cross

Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle

TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds / York / Newcastle

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner and can follow the incident on Twitter, please use #Doncaster

