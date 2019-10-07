LNER in cut-price travel deal for former Thomas Cook employees
Doncaster rail operator LNER has announced details of a cut-price travel deal for former Thomas Cook employees attending job interviews.
The offer of half price travel on Advance Standard and First Class tickets with LNER will cover journeys from today (Monday 7 October) until Friday 13 December 2019 along the entire LNER route.
David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, said: “We’ve already seen a number of former Thomas Cook employees apply for roles with LNER, now we’re offering further help of half-price travel for those needing to travel to job interviews up and down the country.”
Any former Thomas Cook employee wanting to take advantage of the deal can contact LNER via Direct Messaging on Twitter or Facebook to secure the 50% discount. Proof of interview such as an email or letter and confirmation of their former Staff Number will be required.
Those eligible will be given a unique code to enter online when selecting their chosen train services on the LNER website.