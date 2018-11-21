Little swimmers pool of cash

Little swimmers in their pyjamas have had a splashing time raising an amazing £895 for Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.

Doncaster and South Humberside based baby and children swim school, Puddle Ducks, host a charity ‘PJ week’ each year, where children raise money for a local cause by learning water safety dressed in their favourite pyjamas. This year the Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support is Puddle Ducks chosen charity.

Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support raise funds to maintain the Firefly Express – a free shuttle that transports patients undergoing cancer treatments to regional cancer centres. The transportation helps ease the psychological and financial stress faced by patients and their families.