'Little insecure ****, little tiny d***:' Cardiff captain in foul-mouthed rant at former Doncaster Rovers star

A footballer has launched a foul-mouthed, expletive laden tirade at a former Doncaster Rovers star.

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison was seen on video mocking the size of former Rovers star Jason Shackell's manhood and calling him a 'little insecure c***' in the shocking clip.

The footage shows Morrison also making jibes at Derby County aces Richard Keogh and Alex Pearce as well as Shackell, currently on loan from Derby to Millwall.

Championship promotion contenders Cardiff and Derby are due to meet at County's iPro Stadium on April 24.

The clip that has emerged on Twitter shows Morrison, seemingly in the back of a taxi, making the offensive slurs.

"Alright Richard, Richie. Just want to say mate, you are a mug," he said - seemingly aimed at Keogh.

"'Give me the ball, give me the ball, I really want the ball' - then you just run as fast as you can 10 yards then just cut inside to the other centre-half because you are s*** at football.

"Pearcey is up your a***. Alex Pearce is so far up your a*** it is an embarrasment.

"Shackell as well, he doesn't show his d***. Little insecure c***. Little tiny d***, little tiny willy.

"And you are all scared of playing us. See you in a couple of weeks you bell."

Shackell, 34, made 21 appearances for Rovers during the 2009-10 season, scoring one goal.

He later moved to Rovers' South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley before moving to Derby County.