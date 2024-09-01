Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eleven food, transport and car wash businesses across South Yorkshire have been fined a combined total of £180,000 for illegal worker offences, new Home Office figures show.

Figures published on August 31, 2024 show the businesses were found to have committed illegal working offences in the period running between January 1, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

A total of five of the 11 businesses on the list are restaurants and take aways, four are car washes while one is a transport business and the final one on the list is a fruit and vegetable stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the businesses are based in Sheffield; four are in in Rotherham; four are in Doncaster and one is based in Barnsley.

The Super Hand Car Wash on Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham received the highest fine of all of the South Yorkshire businesses £30,000. It is the joint highest fine handed to any business in the Yorkshire and Humber region during the same period.

Below is a full list of the South Yorkshire businesses, which have been fined for the illegal working offences.

Sheffield

Napoli Pizza , Napoli Kebabs Limited, 62 Swanbourne Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S5 7TP. Fined £​15,000.

, Napoli Kebabs Limited, 62 Swanbourne Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S5 7TP. Burger Land, Crispy Chick Limited, 9 Crookes Road, Sheffield, S10 5BA. Fined £​15,000.

Rotherham

Super Hand Car Wash , Ali Wartty, 65-67 Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8AA. Fined £​30,000.

, Ali Wartty, 65-67 Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8AA. Crystal Hot Hand Car Wash , Crystal Hot Car Wash Ltd, 144 Rotherham Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S66 8LP. Fined £20,000.

, Crystal Hot Car Wash Ltd, 144 Rotherham Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S66 8LP. Massimo Pizza Limited, Massimo Pizza Limited, 3 Lorne Road, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, S63 0RQ. Fined £​15,000.

Massimo Pizza Limited, 3 Lorne Road, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, S63 0RQ. Rotherham Market - Fruit and Veg Stall no 19 & 20, Shahzad Wahab, Drummond Street, Rotherham, S65 1EL. Fined £​10,000.

Read More City Road: This is why police closed busy Sheffield road for several hours last night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster

The Bangla Chef, The Bangla Chef Ltd, 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster, DN2 4SA. Fined £​10,000.

The Bangla Chef Ltd, 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster, DN2 4SA. Splash Hand Car Wash, Masod Taher, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4LP. Fined £​10,000.

Masod Taher, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4LP. Pizza Crazy, Mavis Pizza Ltd, 300 Balby Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4 0QG. Fined £​20,000.

Mavis Pizza Ltd, 300 Balby Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4 0QG. Golden Boy Transport Ltd, Golden Boy Transport Ltd, 10 Bentley Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN5 9SD. Fined £​15,000.

Barnsley

Hand Car Wash, Blue Car Wash Limited, Doncaster Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S70 3QY. Fined £​20,000.

According to Home Office guidance, employers have a ‘responsibility to prevent illegal working in the UK by ensuring that their employees have the right to work here’.

The illegal working provisions of the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006 (‘the Act’) came into force on 29 February 2008.

Section 15 of the Act allows the Secretary of State to serve an employer with a notice requiring the payment of a penalty of a specified amount where they employ a person who is: subject to immigration control; and aged over 16; and is not allowed to carry out the work in question because either they have not been granted leave to enter or remain in the UK.

This is because their leave to enter or remain in the UK: is invalid; has ceased to have effect (meaning it no longer applies) whether by reason of curtailment, revocation, cancellation, passage of time or otherwise; or is subject to a condition preventing them from accepting the employment.