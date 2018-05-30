LISTED: The latest Doncaster Magistrates' Court results

The following were convicted at Doncaster Magistrates' Court between May 17 and 23.

Addresses Doncaster unless stated.

Norman James Anderson: aged 42, of The Avenue, Bentley, criminal damage, breach of non-molestation order, £75 compensation, £500 fine, £130 costs, restraining order imposed.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 29, of Shady Side, Hexthorpe, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £170 costs.

Aaron Ramsay: aged 30, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for nine months, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Casey McMahon: aged 39, of Cusworth House, Camden Place, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for nine months, £16 compensation, 320 costs.

Michael Wolverson: aged 48, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, six weeks in prison.

Ian David Thomas Stevenson: aged 33, of Rose Avenue, Balby, breach of restraining order, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £180 costs.