LISTED: Road closures for the Sheffield Half Marathon

Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday.
The scenic 13.1 route starts at Arundel Gate and makes its way out to the west of the city towards the Peak District before arriving back in town at the finish line along Pinstone Street. near the Town Hall.
The runners set off at 9.30am, with many raising thousands of pounds for good causes.
As a result there will be a number of road closures, which are listed below:-
Furnival Gate closed from 4am to 2pm
Norfolk Street closed from 4am to 4pm
Pinstone Street closed from 4am to 2pm
Pinstone Street closed from 4am to 4pm
Surrey Street closed from 4am to 4pm
Union Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm
Arundel Gate closed from 4am to 1pm
Charles Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm
Cross Burgess Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm
Ecclesall Road closed from 8am to 1.30pm
A61 Ring Road closed from 8:30am to 1.30pm
Backfields closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm
Charter Row (Northbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm
Charter Row (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm
Charter Row (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 10:15pm
Division Street closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm
Ecclesall Road closed from 8:30am to 1.20pm
Moore Street (Northbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.35pm
Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.35pm
Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 10:15am
Wellington Street closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm
Ecclesall Road South closed from 8:30am to 1.05pm
Causeway Head Road closed from 9am to 12:30pm
Cross Lane closed from 9am to 12:30pm
Devonshire Terrace Road closed from 9am to 12:30pm
Dore Road (Eastbound) closed from 9am to 12:30pm
Ecclesall Road South crossroads closed from 9am to 1.05pm
Hathersage Road closed from 9am to 12:45pm
Knowle Lane closed from 9am to 1.20pm
Knowle Lane crossroads closed from 9am to 11:15am
Limb Lane closed from 9am to 12:40pm
Ringinglow Road closed from 9am to 12:50pm
Rushley Road closed from 9am to 12:40pm
Sheephill Road closed from 9am to 12 noon