LISTED: Road closures for the Sheffield Half Marathon

Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday.

The scenic 13.1 route starts at Arundel Gate and makes its way out to the west of the city towards the Peak District before arriving back in town at the finish line along Pinstone Street. near the Town Hall.

The runners set off at 9.30am, with many raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

As a result there will be a number of road closures, which are listed below:-

Furnival Gate closed from 4am to 2pm

Norfolk Street closed from 4am to 4pm

Pinstone Street closed from 4am to 2pm

Pinstone Street closed from 4am to 4pm

Surrey Street closed from 4am to 4pm

Union Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm

Arundel Gate closed from 4am to 1pm

Charles Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm

Cross Burgess Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm

Ecclesall Road closed from 8am to 1.30pm

A61 Ring Road closed from 8:30am to 1.30pm

Backfields closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

Charter Row (Northbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

Charter Row (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

Charter Row (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 10:15pm

Division Street closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

Ecclesall Road closed from 8:30am to 1.20pm

Moore Street (Northbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.35pm

Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.35pm

Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 10:15am

Wellington Street closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

Ecclesall Road South closed from 8:30am to 1.05pm

Causeway Head Road closed from 9am to 12:30pm

Cross Lane closed from 9am to 12:30pm

Devonshire Terrace Road closed from 9am to 12:30pm

Dore Road (Eastbound) closed from 9am to 12:30pm

Ecclesall Road South crossroads closed from 9am to 1.05pm

Hathersage Road closed from 9am to 12:45pm

Knowle Lane closed from 9am to 1.20pm

Knowle Lane crossroads closed from 9am to 11:15am

Limb Lane closed from 9am to 12:40pm

Ringinglow Road closed from 9am to 12:50pm

Rushley Road closed from 9am to 12:40pm

Sheephill Road closed from 9am to 12 noon