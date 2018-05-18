LISTED: Latest Doncaster Magistrates' Court results

The following were convicted at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court between May 8 and May 14.

Addresses Doncaster unless stated.

Ian Platts: aged 55, of Main Avenue, Edlington, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to surrneder to custody, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £365 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Hayley Dorothy Armstrong: aged 33, of Sandbeck Court, Denaby, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, failed to surrender to court, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £300 costs.

Danny Tetley: aged 22, of Ripon Avenue, Wheatley Park, theft, £50 fine, £59.62 compensation, £75 costs.

David John Gething: aged 49, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £230 fine, £170 costs.

John Robert Marston: aged 33, of Rufford Road, Belle Vue, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, breach of anti-social behaviour order, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Liam Derek Stapleton: aged 40, of Finkle Street, Bentley, assault, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, 26 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.

Dean James Kime: aged 42, of Main Street, Old Cantley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, failed to surrender to custody, theft, 22 weeks in prison, £345.83 compensation,

Kerry Watson: aged 30, of Sandall Park Drive, Wheatley Hills, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £30 costs.

Craig Deakin: aged 42, of Adwick Road, Mexborough, breach of restraining order, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Justin John James Fearon: aged 43, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, ten days in prison.

Lee Gary Goddard: aged 51, of Redbourne Road, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £200 costs.