Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe celebrates cafe’s first anniversary

Free cake and fizz are on offer when Lindsey Lodge Hospice celebrates the first anniversary of opening of its cafe and gift shop next week.

Since opening on August 10, 2017, the hospice’s volunteer-run ‘Cake Lounge’ has become a popular location for diners looking for light lunches and afternoon teas, as well as selling affordable gifts and greetings cards. And to say thank you, anyone visiting the Cake Lounge between Monday and Saturday, August 13 to 18, will be able to enjoy a free cake and complimentary glass of Bucks Fizz.

The Burringham Road-based Hospice is run as an independent charity. As well as its Cake Lounge, it also runs retail outlets around Ashby, Brigg, Barton, Epworth, Messingham and Scunthorpe town centre

Lindsey Lodge Hospice chief executive, Karen Griffiths, said the popular cafe was at the heart of the hospice and added: “Our retail outlets are greatly supported by the local community and contribute more than 30 per cent to our annual income.”