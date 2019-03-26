Lindsey Lodge Hospice fundraising art for sale at annual exhibition

Talented local artists, photographers and crafters will have their work in the spotlight during Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s second annual community Art Exhibition and sale on April 13 and 14.

The weekend event at Scawby Village Hall will raise funds for the Burringham Road-based charity, which provides care and support for North Lincolnshire adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Lindsey Lodge fundraiser Peter Dennis, who is organising the event, said: “Thanks to the fantastic response from the arts and crafts community, we’ll be exhibiting over 250 original pieces, which really demonstrates the appetite for this kind of event within the local community.”

He added: “This year’s event will also include photography and crafts, and we’ll be featuring work by Carol Hudson, who was voted last year’s ‘Best Artist’ by people who attended the exhibition.

“Carol will be painting live during the weekend. She will also be following in the footsteps of last year’s featured artist Dennis Nash in offering a specially commissioned painting as first prize in the raffle at the event.”

Last year’s lucky winner was Pauline Martin, who is herself a keen Lindsey Lodge supporter, having raised £3,500 by abseiling down the Grimsby Tower in 2013 to say thank you for the care her father received at the Hospice. She commissioned Dennis to create a much cherished watercolour of her sons Andrew and Timothy when they were boys out on the Wolds with Jasper the family’s Golden Retriever.

Pauline said: “My husband Ian and I visited last year’s exhibition on the final day. We loved so many of Dennis’ paintings, but were disappointed to see the ones we wanted to buy had already been sold, so when we won the raffle we couldn’t believe our luck.”

She added: “Dennis was so kind and patient with us, he’s created a beautiful painting. We are absolutely over the moon with it as it captures a very special moment in time.”

Dennis Nash has generously agreed to exhibit his work again at this year’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice Art Exhibition and Sale, which will be open to the public on Saturday April 13, between 10am and 4pm, then on Sunday April 14, between 10am and 3pm. Entry costs £2 and there will be refreshments and snacks available throughout the weekend.