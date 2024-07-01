Leger Way: Man rushed to hospital & major Doncaster road closed in both directions after crash
A major Doncaster road is closed in both directions tonight, following a crash that has resulted in a man being rushed to hospital.
Leger Way in Doncaster has been closed by police, following a collision which took place earlier today (Monday, July 1, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Leger Way, Doncaster is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
“One man has been taken to hospital following the incident.
“A scene is in place at this time as we investigate.”
Anyone with information on the collision should contact the force by calling them on 101.
