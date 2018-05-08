Legendary beer to return to Doncaster pub for first time in 20 years

A legendary beer which helped put a Doncaster pub on the map is to return to the town for the first time in 20 years.

The Hallcross on Hall Gate has announced that it will soon be selling pints of Stocks' Old Horizontal strong ale once more, meaning the brew returning to the town centre for the first time in two decades.

The Hallcross was once home to the Stocks Brewery where pints of the beer plus a wide range of other ales were produced before its closure.

In a Facebook post, the pub announced: "Coming soon to the revamped Hallcross pub - for the first time in twenty years Stocks ‘Old Horizontal’ strong ale.

"Brewed to the original recipe especially for the pub it called home.

"I can’t wait to drink it again. I hope you all feel the same."