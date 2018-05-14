Leeds firm raises £3,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Barrister and President of the Leeds and District Medico-Legal Society, Leila Benyounes from Parklane Plowden Chambers, has visited the Yorkshire Air Ambulance at Nostell Air Support Unit to present the air ambulance crew with a cheque for £3,000.

The impressive amount was raised during the raffle at the recent Medico-Legal Ball in March.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a charity, which relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help save lives across Yorkshire. The charity was first set up in 2000, with the addition of a second Air Ambulance in 2007. The swift medical interventions provided by the Air Ambulance crews have a major impact on a patient’s chance of survival and subsequent quality of life.

Leila Benyounes, Anna Datta (Lectures and Events Secretary) and John Pearn (Honorary Treasurer) were given a tour of Nostell Air Support Unit by members of the air ambulance crew.

Kerry Garner, West & South Yorkshire Regional Fundraising Manager said “We are extremely grateful to be chosen as the charity at this year’s Medico-Legal Ball. It was a fantastic evening, everyone was really generous. The money will go towards the day to day running costs of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, £3,000 is the cost of one mission so thank you again.”