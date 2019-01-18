Tributes to Tom Bell

Latest pictures from the scene as heartbroken mourners pay tribute to Doncaster boxer

Flowers and tributes have been left for tragic boxer Tom Bell after he was shot and killed in Doncaster last night.

The Maple Tree pub, where Tom was shot, remains taped off this morning and police remain on the scene.

Shots were fired into the busy family pub and 21-year-old Tom was hit.

1. The pub remains taped off

Shots were fired into the busy family pub and 21-year-old Tom was hit.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Emergency services were alerted to the shooting in Balby at 9pm last night.

2. Flowers have been left at the scene

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting in Balby at 9pm last night.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Posting on Facebook, his sister Ceejay Bell said: Good night God Bless to my little bro! No one will compare to you, my best friend.

3. Floral tributes have been left at the scene

Posting on Facebook, his sister Ceejay Bell said: Good night God Bless to my little bro! No one will compare to you, my best friend.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It was revealed by his family on social media this morning that the young boxer had died.

4. Shattered glass at the Maple Tree pub

It was revealed by his family on social media this morning that the young boxer had died.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5