Latest pictures from the scene as heartbroken mourners pay tribute to Doncaster boxer Flowers and tributes have been left for tragic boxer Tom Bell after he was shot and killed in Doncaster last night. The Maple Tree pub, where Tom was shot, remains taped off this morning and police remain on the scene. 1. The pub remains taped off Shots were fired into the busy family pub and 21-year-old Tom was hit. 2. Flowers have been left at the scene Emergency services were alerted to the shooting in Balby at 9pm last night. 3. Floral tributes have been left at the scene Posting on Facebook, his sister Ceejay Bell said: Good night God Bless to my little bro! No one will compare to you, my best friend. 4. Shattered glass at the Maple Tree pub It was revealed by his family on social media this morning that the young boxer had died.