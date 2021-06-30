Late night collision on Doncaster road caused a vehicle to land in a ditch

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a traffic collision on a large Doncaster road– one casualty went to hospital as a result.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:34 pm

Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a road traffic collision at 2:05 am on Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster.

One vehicle was in a ditch.

The traffic collision led to one person needing to go to hospital.

One casualty went to hospital.

The crews left the scene at 2:35 am.

We will bring you more on this incident and others in Doncaster as we find out more information.

