Late night collision on Doncaster road caused a vehicle to land in a ditch
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a traffic collision on a large Doncaster road– one casualty went to hospital as a result.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:34 pm
Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a road traffic collision at 2:05 am on Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster.
One vehicle was in a ditch.
One casualty went to hospital.
The crews left the scene at 2:35 am.
We will bring you more on this incident and others in Doncaster as we find out more information.