Emergency services are in a Doncaster street today close to a secondary school while a house is searched on safety grounds.

Police officers and firefighters are in Ryedale Walk, Scawsby – close to Ridgewood School – while a house is searched for ‘material which could be dangerous if not stored properly’.

Ryedale Walk, Scawsby

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed after information was received from Thames Valley Police, which led officers to believe that there could be ‘material’ in the house of concern.

A 34-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act as part of today’s police operation.

In a statement issued by South Yorkshire Police, the force said: “Today a 34-year-old man from Ryedale Walk, Scawsby, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Information was received from Thames Valley Police which led officers to believe that quantities of material, which could be dangerous if not stored properly, were at an address in Scawsby, Doncaster.

“As a result, a warrant was executed today. Police officers and the fire brigade remain at the address as searches continue.”

Superintendent Dan Thorpe added: "I know the activity in Scawsby may have caused alarm to local residents in the area today.

“This was a multi-agency operation in partnership with Mental Health Services, the Fire Service, St Ledger Housing and Doncaster Council.

“By taking a joined up approach we have ensured that we have kept the safety of residents in the area as our priority.

“Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area for the rest of the day. If you see them please do stop and chat, they are there to help your community.

"I would like to reassure local residents that there is no risk to them and the man who was detained as part of the warrant will now receive the appropriate support he needs."