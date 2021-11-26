Lane closed on the M18 due to road traffic collision - speed restriction in place
Motorists are being urged to take extra care travelling the M18 this afternoon following a road traffic collision.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:32 pm
National Highways received a report of a collision on the hard shoulder between junctions six and seven on the northbound carriageway of the M18 at 3.18pm.
Emergency services attended and lane was closed and the speed limit was reduced to 50mph.
It’s not currently generating long delays and the carriageway is expected to fully open around 5pm.
Drivers are urged to take extra care when travelling along the route.