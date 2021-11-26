Lane closed on the M18 due to road traffic collision - speed restriction in place

National Highways received a report of a collision on the hard shoulder between junctions six and seven on the northbound carriageway of the M18 at 3.18pm.

Emergency services attended and lane was closed and the speed limit was reduced to 50mph.

It’s not currently generating long delays and the carriageway is expected to fully open around 5pm.

The M18 northbound