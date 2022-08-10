Lane closed on the M18 due to a three vehicle road traffic collision - delays of up to 20 minutes

Motorists are experiencing delays of up 20 minutes following a three vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:21 pm

The incident happened on the M18 northbound between junctions four and five.

A spokesman for National Highwways told the Free Press: “It was a three vehicle road traffic collision near junction 5.

"Traffic was stopped for a short period to enable recovery but all lanes on the main carriageway were reopened at 11.45am.

"One lane on the slip road at junction five remains closed while the final vehicle is recovered.

"We thank road users for their patience while the incident was dealt with.”

