Lane closed on the M18 due to a three vehicle road traffic collision - delays of up to 20 minutes

The incident happened on the M18 northbound between junctions four and five.

A spokesman for National Highwways told the Free Press: “It was a three vehicle road traffic collision near junction 5.

"Traffic was stopped for a short period to enable recovery but all lanes on the main carriageway were reopened at 11.45am.

"One lane on the slip road at junction five remains closed while the final vehicle is recovered.