Lane closed on the A1(M) between Warmsworth and Marr interchanges due to a road traffic collision
One lane is closed on the A1(M) between Warmsworth and Marr interchanges due to a road traffic collision this afternoon.
The incident happenedon the northbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37.
There are currently traffic delays of up 20 minutes.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 1.30 and 1.45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.