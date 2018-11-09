Landmark Doncaster water tower to be demolished

A landmark water tower which has been a landmark in a Doncaster village for more than 60 years is to be demolished.

Yorkshire Water is about to start work to knock down the old water tower in Rossington which has stood in the village since 1954.

Rossington water tower is to be demolished

The tower, which has not been operation in recent years, is located at the junction of Grange Lane and Queen Mary’s Road.

Investigation work was completed recently by the company to plan the scheme and also complete ecology surveys.

Mott McDonald Bentley will start work on Yorkshire Water’s behalf to prepare the site for demolition.

The scheme is expected to take six weeks to complete.

The company has worked closely with the highways department and on Monday 12 November, for the safety of road users, Grange Lane will be closed to vehicular traffic travelling east between Allenby Crescent and Queen Mary’s Road.

This closure will be in place 24 hours a day during the duration of the works.

A signed diversion route will be in place via King George’s Road, Earl Avenue, Duke Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road.

Bus services will also be diverted. Travel South Yorkshire will be placing information boards at its bus stops and if passengers have any further questions they can contact its helpline on 01709 515151.

Pedestrian access will be made available at all times around the working area.

Yorkshire Water communications advisor Mark Allsop said: “We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst the essential work to demolish the water tower takes place.

“Please be assured we'll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”