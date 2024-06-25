Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landmark Doncaster social club will close its doors for the last time this weekend.

Bosses at Wheatley Club confirmed earlier this month the venue would be shutting – and the venue at the junction of Morley Road and Wheatley Hall Road will hold its swansong on Sunday.

In a brief statement, a club spokesperson said: “Yes it is true, the Wheatley Club will be shutting its doors on 30 June.

"We would like to thank all the staff and committee for all their hard work in trying to keep it open.

Wheatley Club is closing its doors.

"But most of all, its customers who were committed to trying to save the club - we thank you all.

"It will be such a sad day on the 30th so come along – hopefully be a great day for everyone to remember.”

Customers have reacted to the closure with one saying: “Very sad news. Had some great gigs there over the years.”

Another posted: “It’s such a shame, so sad.”

Another shared: “I had my reception here last year, the staff were amazing. Sad to see it go.”

“Sad news, I have such good memories of being a customer and working there with lots of different acts,” another wrote.

“So many great nights, memories will last forever,” posted another.

The club had previously denied rumours it was shutting its doors – but after a concert by singer Marina Mae on June 28 was dubbed “the last turn,” speculation re-ignited over its future.

In May, a club spokesman posted: “Just a reminder to let people know not to listen to rumours, the Wheatley Club is not closing – we are open. Thank you to all our customers.”

And in 2017, a spokesman said: “Apparently word is being spread that Wheatley Club is closing down shortly.

"I can categorically tell you that this is not true. So no, we are not closing down.”