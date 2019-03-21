Landmark Doncaster pub goes up for sale 

A landmark Doncaster pub has been put up for sale.

The Millstone in Westgate, Tickhill, is on the market for £850, 000.

The Millstone. Picture: Google

It is listed on the property website Rightmove and is described as a “landmark public house.”

It adds: “There is scope to increase wet and dry trade and the pub is likely to appeal to regional operators and owner occupiers.”