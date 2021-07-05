Landmark Doncaster mill building goes on the market for more than £500,000

The former Coltran factory in Mexborough, which was previously a flour mill, has lain derelict for a number of years with a number of proposals mooted for its redevelopment.

Now property firm Yopa has put the imposing building alongside the River Don up for sale for £550,000, describing it as an ‘exciting and enormous investment opportunity’ with room for 68 dwellings.

A spokesman said: “This presents a multi million pound investment for a discerning purchaser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Coltran factory in Mexborough. (Photo: Yopa).

“It will be sold with outline planning permission for 40 apartments within the Mill building and 28 houses.

The site overlooks the River Don towards the main Doncaster-Sheffield railway line.

It added: “Because of the location there is potential for rooftop penthouse apartments, six duplex apartments and a mixture of one and two bedroom apartments many of which will have the advantage of riverside views.

"There would be six duplex apartments linked to the ground floor, the second and third floors can accommodate 11 apartments to each and then two luxury penthouse apartments at roof level. All this plus 28 two and three bedroom houses.”

The former Barnsley British Cooperative Society flour mill is one of the area’s best known landmarks, towering over the town.

A Yopa spokesman added: “This development should appeal to young professionals. Located just a short walk from the town centre with its many facilities and the train station so will appeal to commuters with direct transport links to Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.”