A landmark Doncaster church building that dates back to the 1930s has been put up for sale.

The site in High Road, Warmsworth, is due to go under the hammer at auction with a guide price of £75, 000.

High Road, Doncaster. Picture: Google

Auctioneer Mark Jenkinson and Son said the building comprises of an entrance hall, meeting room, kitchen and toilet.

It is due to go under the hammer at an auction held in the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield on Tuesday, January 29, at 2pm.