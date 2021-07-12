Landmark 220-year-old Doncaster town centre church goes on sale for £425,000

The Hall Gate United Reformed Church closed its doors to its congregation last autumn and is now being offered for sale at £425,000.

The church had seen continuous worship on the site since 1798 until its closure last October when it was announced the congregation would no longer be using the Grade II listed building.

In a brief statement, Hall Gate United Reformed Church secretary Val Morrison said: “The congregation at Hall Gate United Reformed Church has made the decision to cease worshipping at the building on Hall Gate.

Hall Gate United Reform Church is on the market for £425,000. (Photos: Walker Singleton).

"We remain a congregation of the United Reformed Church.”

The current chapel dates from 1804, but was enlarged and considerably altered in 1874.

It is perhaps most recognisable for its adjoining coffee lounge and community centre as well as its distinctive ‘gas-light’ style lamp-post at its entrance.

The 409 sq m church and adjoining 526 sq m church hall comes with an eight space private car and is being touted by property agents Walker Singleton for ‘alternative uses.’

The church has been a feature of Doncaster for more than 220 years.

It said: “The property comprises two buildings, a large detached church and a separate two storey detached church hall.

The church building is single storey and Grade II Listed with the accommodation briefly comprising an entrance hall, vestry, toilet facilities, worship hall, kitchen, minister’s vestry, second kitchen, meeting room and balcony level.

“The church hall is two storey and provides two meeting rooms, hall, kitchen, toilet facilities and stores at ground floor, with a further hall and stage, meeting room, kitchen and toilet facilities at first floor. In addition, there are four basement store rooms.

“Externally, there is an open forecourt area fronting the church building and a car park to the side situated between the two buildings, this providing space for around 8 cars.”

The church was last used for worship last October and has gone up for sale.

In recent years, numerous churches across the country have been turned into restaurants and pubs, with Doncaster’s Diamond Live Lounge, formerly Camelots, among the first to convert, with the former church on Wood Street being converted into the pub in the 1980s.

