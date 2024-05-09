Lakeside Village lifts parking restrictions ahead of Doncaster Rovers play-off game
A crowd of nearly 15,000 is expected for tomorrow’s game, with Rovers just 90 minutes away from Wembley after notching up a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in Monday’s first leg match.
Parking at the stadium has already sold out – and bosses at Lakeside Village have stepped in to help supporters.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We have worked with partners at Doncaster Rovers and have agreed, as a one off, to lift parking restrictions so that supporters can use the Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping car park for the game on Friday 10 May.
“We wish Doncaster Rovers good luck in the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals and would love to see them turn their 2-0 lead into a win.”
All 1,000 car parking spaces at the stadium have been snapped up, with roads around the stadium expected to be extremely busy ahead of the 8pm kick off.
A number of companies on the nearby industrial park will also be offering matchday parking at around £3-£4 per vehicle for the game.
However, ussers park at their own risk and Doncaster Rovers endorse none of the unofficial car parks.
Drivers are also being warned not to park on double yellow lines around the stadium, or abandon vehicles on verges or outside factory premises ahead of the match.
