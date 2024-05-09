Lakeside Village lifts parking restrictions ahead of Doncaster Rovers play-off game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers fans will be able to park at Lakeside Village for this Friday’s sold out play-off second leg, bosses at the shopping centre have announced.

A crowd of nearly 15,000 is expected for tomorrow’s game, with Rovers just 90 minutes away from Wembley after notching up a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in Monday’s first leg match.

Parking at the stadium has already sold out – and bosses at Lakeside Village have stepped in to help supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We have worked with partners at Doncaster Rovers and have agreed, as a one off, to lift parking restrictions so that supporters can use the Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping car park for the game on Friday 10 May.

Doncaster Rovers' Eco Power Stadium.

“We wish Doncaster Rovers good luck in the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals and would love to see them turn their 2-0 lead into a win.”

All 1,000 car parking spaces at the stadium have been snapped up, with roads around the stadium expected to be extremely busy ahead of the 8pm kick off.

A number of companies on the nearby industrial park will also be offering matchday parking at around £3-£4 per vehicle for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, ussers park at their own risk and Doncaster Rovers endorse none of the unofficial car parks.