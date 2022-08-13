Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm today, Saturday, August 13, to reports of a man in his 20s having got into difficulty in the water at Lakeside.
South Yorkshire Police said this evening that a body had sadly been found.
The force added: “No formal identification has yet taken place. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
