Lakeside Doncaster: Tragic end to huge rescue operation as body is found following search of lake

A huge rescue operation mounted today at a lake in Doncaster has ended tragically, with a body being found.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 10:01 pm

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm today, Saturday, August 13, to reports of a man in his 20s having got into difficulty in the water at Lakeside.

South Yorkshire Police said this evening that a body had sadly been found.

The force added: “No formal identification has yet taken place. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Lakeside in Doncaster, where a body has sadly been found following a huge search operation which was launched after a man got into difficulty in the water

