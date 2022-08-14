The man has been identified online as Jay Walker with his mother confirming her son had tragically died.
She said: “I lost my son Jay Walker today at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."
She shared a tribute early this morning, which said: “R.I.p my son you was taken to soon love.”
Tributes were left on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook post confirming they had found a body, with over 650 comments so far.
One commenter said: “Rest easy Jay bro.”
One user who posted wrote: “RIP Jay Walker I’m gonna miss u bro it’s time for u to fly high now bro thanks for everything u did for me bro Gonna miss u loads bro u will always be in my mind and always in my heart bro.”
Jay’s family are being supported by specialist officers.