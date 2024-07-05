Labour wins key Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Labour’s Lee Pitcher has been elected in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, winning over the seat’s former Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.
Mr Pitcher was elected with a total 15,122 votes, with 12,811 votes cast for Mr Fletcher.
Fletcher had held the former Don Valley constituency since the 2019 General Election, where he became the first Conservative of all time to be elected in Doncaster.
Following the announcement, Mr Fletcher gave a speech in which he warned residents to “be careful” of what he sees as a future of socialism across the country.
Despite Labour’s victory, the party decreased its vote share compared to Don Valley in 2019, with fringe parties making gains in the new constituency.
Reform UK’s Irwen Martin came in third with a total 8,487 votes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.