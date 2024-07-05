Labour wins key Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat

By Shannon Mower
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:26 BST
The Labour Party has taken control of a key Doncaster constituency, the results of which were too close to predict.

Labour’s Lee Pitcher has been elected in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, winning over the seat’s former Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

Mr Pitcher was elected with a total 15,122 votes, with 12,811 votes cast for Mr Fletcher.

Fletcher had held the former Don Valley constituency since the 2019 General Election, where he became the first Conservative of all time to be elected in Doncaster.

Labour candidate Lee Pitcher gives a speech having won key Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat.Labour candidate Lee Pitcher gives a speech having won key Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat.
Following the announcement, Mr Fletcher gave a speech in which he warned residents to “be careful” of what he sees as a future of socialism across the country.

Despite Labour’s victory, the party decreased its vote share compared to Don Valley in 2019, with fringe parties making gains in the new constituency.

Reform UK’s Irwen Martin came in third with a total 8,487 votes.

