Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to return to flood-hit Doncaster this afternoon
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to make a second visit to flood hit Doncaster this afternoon.
He is expected to visit Bentley to meet families hit by last week’s floods along the River Don.
His visit comes just hours after Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson met with volunteers in Stainforth.
The visit follows a visit to the region on Saturday, during which the Labour leader said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was wrong to say that the severe flooding was not a national emergency.
A COBRA meeting to coordinate the government’s response to the floods is set to take place later.
Mr Corbyn said if the floods had hit Surrey and not South Yorkshire, it would have happened on day one.
Boris Johnson visited flood hit Matlock at the weekend, but has not paid a visit to South Yorkshire.