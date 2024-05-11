Knifeman arrested after attack on bouncer outside Doncaster city centre pub

By Darren Burke
Published 11th May 2024, 10:24 BST
A man is in custody after a 20-year-old found in possession of a knife attacked a bouncer outside a Doncaster city centre pub.

Police were called to Lazarus Court last night following the incident.

It is not clear if the member of staff was stabbed in the attack, although several eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police and paramedics at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has also not released details of which venue was involved in the incident.

Police were called to Lazarus Court after an attack on a bouncer by a man wielding a knife.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 10.33pm last night (10 May) to Lazarus Court in Doncaster following reports of an assault.

“It is reported that a man assaulted a member of door staff at a venue before he was then seen in possession of a knife.

“Officers attended the scene and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.”

