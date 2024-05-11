Knifeman arrested after attack on bouncer outside Doncaster city centre pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is in custody after a 20-year-old found in possession of a knife attacked a bouncer outside a Doncaster city centre pub.

Police were called to Lazarus Court last night following the incident.

It is not clear if the member of staff was stabbed in the attack, although several eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police and paramedics at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has also not released details of which venue was involved in the incident.

Police were called to Lazarus Court after an attack on a bouncer by a man wielding a knife.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 10.33pm last night (10 May) to Lazarus Court in Doncaster following reports of an assault.

“It is reported that a man assaulted a member of door staff at a venue before he was then seen in possession of a knife.