Knife-wielding man is arrested after police called to Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST

A knife-wielding man has been arrested after police were called to a Doncaster street.

Officers were called to Ansten Crescent in Cantley on Saturday night following reports of a man brandishing a knife near to shops on Acacia Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

“No injuries were reported and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Photos showed a number of police officers surrounding a man on the ground.

