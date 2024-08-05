Knife-wielding man is arrested after police called to Doncaster street
A knife-wielding man has been arrested after police were called to a Doncaster street.
Officers were called to Ansten Crescent in Cantley on Saturday night following reports of a man brandishing a knife near to shops on Acacia Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.
“No injuries were reported and enquiries remain ongoing.”
Photos showed a number of police officers surrounding a man on the ground.
