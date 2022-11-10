King Charles in Doncaster: What Mayor Ros Jones told monarch at ceremony

In her speech, Mayor Jones praised both the late Queen and King and said that city status would allow Doncaster to prosper.

She said: “It is a huge honour for us all to be here on this historic day for Doncaster, as we are officially proclaimed a city.

King Charles waves at well-wishers during his visit to Doncaster. (Photo: Doncaster Council)

“Doncaster is on a journey, for health and happiness, as we strive to create a safer, stronger, cleaner and greener Doncaster for all, where no one is left behind.

“The weeks and months ahead will be difficult, as winter sets in and the cost of living crisis deepens.

"We must stay strong and support those who need it, the coronavirus pandemic has proven the level of community spirit and created lifelong bonds with our neighbours.

“Today we have but a small number of businesses, community groups and organisations that make Doncaster the incredible borough that it is!

"City status is a credit to them all, as we were clear that our bid needed to be business and community led.

“Doncaster has the potential, the pride and the passion to prosper. Being granted city status is yet another string to our bow.

“There will of course be a sense of sadness and remembrance here today, as we remember our late Queen and we were humbled to be awarded city status as part of her platinum jubilee, she will be remembered as the international figure of stability and compassion.

"Your majesty, Queen Consort, on behalf of the people of Doncaster I wish you all the best for the years ahead.”