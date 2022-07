Officers from four different stations were involved in the bid to save the animal earlier this week, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post said: “Big well done to firefighters from Tankersley, Rotherham, Edlington and Aston Park stations who came to the aid of a baby deer earlier today.

“Incredible work by all involved and the deer has now been released back into the wild.”