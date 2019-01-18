Killer on the loose after shooting in Doncaster pub 

An armed killer is on the loose this morning after a shooting at a Doncaster pub.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was gunned down at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby at around 8.45pm yesterday.

Police at the scene of a shooting at the Maple Tree Pub in Balby

He was taken to hospital after paramedics battled at the scene to save his life but he was later pronounced dead.

The talented boxer, who won all six of his professional fights, was shot through the windows of a popular pub at the heart of a new housing development.

His killer has not yet been caught.

The pub remains sealed off and under police guard this morning, with CSI officers at the scene.

In a statement issued earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a man at a pub in the Balby area last night.

“At around 8.45pm, emergency services were called to the Maple Tree Pub on Plantation Road, where the victim, a 21-year-old man, was injured with suspected gunshot wounds.

“He was treated by the ambulance service at the scene and then taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Detectives remain in the area today, carrying out enquiries, as they work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no arrests have been made.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last night, and who saw what happened. They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage around the Plantation Road area.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.